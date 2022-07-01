Here's Why Justice For Sanju Samson Is Trending

Jul 01, 2022, 11:33 IST
The BCCI has announced the T20I and ODI squads for the upcoming series against England on Thursday, June 30. While the team is strong and many worthy players have been given a chance, a few players didn't place in the squad.

The prolific hitter Sanju Samson, who shone with the bat during the Ireland series, has been picked to the first T20I team but not the second and third. Along with Samson, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi, Venkatesh Iyer, and Arshdeep Singh have been left out of the second and third T20I teams, although all five are included in the first.

Samson lost his opening partner Ishan Kishan early on, but he established a fantastic 176-run combination with Deepak Hooda, unleashing the beast inside and scoring a career-best 77 on his return to the national squad. Samson was also quite impressive in the IPL 2022, although he did not make the main team for many reasons.

Keeping him out of the game did not go down well with fans. Justice for Sanju Samson is trending on Twitter and trolling BCCI

Here are the reactions:

