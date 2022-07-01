Here's Why Justice For Sanju Samson Is Trending

The BCCI has announced the T20I and ODI squads for the upcoming series against England on Thursday, June 30. While the team is strong and many worthy players have been given a chance, a few players didn't place in the squad.

The prolific hitter Sanju Samson, who shone with the bat during the Ireland series, has been picked to the first T20I team but not the second and third. Along with Samson, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi, Venkatesh Iyer, and Arshdeep Singh have been left out of the second and third T20I teams, although all five are included in the first.

Samson lost his opening partner Ishan Kishan early on, but he established a fantastic 176-run combination with Deepak Hooda, unleashing the beast inside and scoring a career-best 77 on his return to the national squad. Samson was also quite impressive in the IPL 2022, although he did not make the main team for many reasons.

Keeping him out of the game did not go down well with fans. Justice for Sanju Samson is trending on Twitter and trolling BCCI

Here are the reactions:

I think so BCCI have some problem with sanju samson

even he performs good, he always dropped public wants to know what is the reason behind this bad decision BCCI dont care pant plays good or bad they want to destroy some talented player #justiceforsanjusamson#BCCI https://t.co/hPOub3SeBl — Flashnrole (@flashnrole) July 1, 2022

Also Read: ECB Announces Playing XI India Squad Under Wraps

#JusticeForSanjuSamson Most talented and underrated player of this era. BCCI needs to back him and give him more chances. — Imran Sheikh (@imran_iiim) July 1, 2022

Why are they doing this to sanju..pant doing nothing more than sanju in limited overs. They made him captain to hide his low scores..bcci is playing politics and cricket is not the place for that .... #SanjuSamson #JusticeForSanjuSamson — dascricZ (@proudindianizme) July 1, 2022