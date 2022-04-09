Here's Why IPL 2022 Ratings Have Plunged

There is no doubt that the Indian Premier League has huge fans and is more widely popular than any other T20 tournament across the world. With the addition of two new teams as broadcasters, BCCI thought that the cash-rich league would again create records in viewership. The first-week ratings are in. The ratings are 33% lower compared to the previous editions.

According to InsideSport, the first eight matches of the IPL 2022 had a rating of 2.52, which is approximately 30% lower than the previous year's opening week of action, which received a rating of 3.75. In 2020, the first week had a strong 3.85 rating.

As soon as the opening results are out, netizens are predicting reasons why the viewership was low. Here are the most popular comments.

Giving up Captaincy:

MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli drew a sizable following. Virat Kohli announced that he stepped down from the captaincy and MS Dhoni gave up the captaincy a day before the start of the season, which surprised many fans.

MI vs CSK first game:

In previous seasons, Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings was the first match. These are considered rival teams in the IPL as they have won more titles than other teams. Netizens believe that the 15th season of the IPL has begun between CSK and KKR and that this will be one of the less successful seasons.

Exam Time:

All over India, students are preparing for exams. By the end of April, exams may be finished, and broadcasters may expect the audience.

Additions and Changes:

Two new teams Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans were added to give more competition to other teams. But people did not have many expectations of the teams as they were new. No, Ab De Villiers, Chris Gayle, and Suresh Raina may also impact the IPL ratings.