Here's What RR Skipper Sanju Samson and Head Coach Kumar Sangakkara Said After Finishing Second In IPL 2022

Rajasthan Royals lost to the Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2022 final match by seven wickets. They had a great team this year and instead of finishing second the team got a lot of appreciation from the cricket experts about how the youngsters played good cricket.

"I think it's really important that we all appreciate number 1 the process that got us here all the great cricket that we played and also take a reality check from today that wasn't good enough. We had opportunities. yes But to convert in a final, it takes a special effort, and Gujarat were deserved winners; they beat us three times in three games that we played against them. And that just proves that on the day. They were better and there's no shame in losing, "said Sangakkara

"Cricket can't be every single thing that you do every day you need time away from it; for friends, family, and everything else that you do because all that improves you as a person and allows you to play better. We have a great squad and a lot of skill. We played amazing cricket. We have come to a final right and next season. We have all got to aim to do better every single game we play, " added Sangakkara

