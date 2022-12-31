Here's What Rishabh Pant Told The Cops About Accident

Rishabh Pant Accident: India's wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant's car caught fire minutes after hitting the divider on December 30. Despite his injuries, Pant cracked the glass window of his car and escaped barely in time to prevent a deadly tragedy. Pant was travelling alone on his way to Roorkee at the time of the collision.

According to Ashok Kumar, the Director General of Uttarakhand Police, Rishabh Pant's car was involved in a collision at 5:30 a.m. He further verified that the event occurred near Roorkee in Mohammedpur Jat. Pant stated that he fell asleep while driving, causing the car to hit the divider and catch fire.

"Rishabh has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee, and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, and toe and suffered abrasion injuries on his back. Rishabh’s condition remains stable, and he has now been shifted to Max Hospital, Dehradun, where he will undergo MRI scans to ascertain the extent of his injuries and formulate his further course of treatment," said BCCI.

Pant, 25, was left out of India's teams for the January 3 home T20I and ODI series against Sri Lanka. Before the February Test series against Australia, he was supposed to visit the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for strength and conditioning.

