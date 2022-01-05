Here's The Official Twitter Handle of Lucknow IPL Team

Jan 05, 2022, 13:26 IST
The new Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, the Lucknow team, launched on social media on Tuesday, asking fans to choose a name for Team Lucknow.

The names of the two new IPL teams, Lucknow and Ahmedabad, are yet to be revealed, but Team Lucknow has already made headlines by recruiting a star-studded coaching staff that includes former India opener Gautam Gambhir and Zimbabwe great Andy Flower.

After tweeting a few updates on Andy Flower and Gambhir, the Lucknow IPL squad received a warm welcome, gaining over 20,000 followers. "Welcome to the official Twitter page of the Lucknow IPL squad," the franchise said.

The Kolkata-based firm, which previously controlled the Rising Pune Supergiant club in the 2016 and 2017 IPLs, purchased the rights to the Lucknow franchise in October for a record Rs 7,090 crore. Sanjiv Goenka, the franchise's owner, has welcomed Gambhir to the Lucknow team.

Netizens are suggesting names for the Lucknow team. If you are interested in suggesting a name tag the Lucknow IPL team Twitter account and share your ideas.

Meanwhile, Lucknow Nawabs are trending on Twitter. However, the franchise has yet to make an official announcement


IPL 2022
Lucknow IPL Team
