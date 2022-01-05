Here's The Official Twitter Handle of Lucknow IPL Team

The new Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, the Lucknow team, launched on social media on Tuesday, asking fans to choose a name for Team Lucknow.

The names of the two new IPL teams, Lucknow and Ahmedabad, are yet to be revealed, but Team Lucknow has already made headlines by recruiting a star-studded coaching staff that includes former India opener Gautam Gambhir and Zimbabwe great Andy Flower.

After tweeting a few updates on Andy Flower and Gambhir, the Lucknow IPL squad received a warm welcome, gaining over 20,000 followers. "Welcome to the official Twitter page of the Lucknow IPL squad," the franchise said.

Also Read: Nayudu Trophy, Ranji Among Domestic Tournaments Cancelled by BCCI Over Covid

The Kolkata-based firm, which previously controlled the Rising Pune Supergiant club in the 2016 and 2017 IPLs, purchased the rights to the Lucknow franchise in October for a record Rs 7,090 crore. Sanjiv Goenka, the franchise's owner, has welcomed Gambhir to the Lucknow team.

Netizens are suggesting names for the Lucknow team. If you are interested in suggesting a name tag the Lucknow IPL team Twitter account and share your ideas.

Meanwhile, Lucknow Nawabs are trending on Twitter. However, the franchise has yet to make an official announcement