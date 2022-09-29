Here's How Indian Fans Reacted After Jasprit Bumrah Ruled Out of World Cup 2022 Reports

A big blow for team India is that Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah is likely to be out of T20 World Cup 2022 due to a stress fracture. According to reports, Jasprit Bumrah did not travel to Team India for Tiruvanthapuram for the first T20I between India and South Africa. He was ruled out of the T20I series. Bumrah did not need surgery but will need 5 to 6 months of rest, as per reports

Prior to the match, BCCI announced in a statement that "Jasprit Bumrah complained of back pain during India's practice session on Tuesday. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him. He is ruled out of the first #INDvSA T20I."

After the reports were out, Indian cricket fans were depressed and sharing memes on social media.

Here are the reactions:

Following the news that #JaspritBumrah would not be participating in the T20 World Cup, reactions of team and management be like pic.twitter.com/qnw0FxyV4C — Shubham Sakhuja (@ishubhamsakhuja) September 29, 2022

Oppositions after news of #JaspritBumrah ruled out of T20WorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/2vb60aq1sZ — ಭಲೇ ಬಸವ (@Basavachethanah) September 29, 2022

Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of T20 World Cup 😮‍💨 - BCCI Sources #JaspritBumrah #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/8UuvB8jtuT — ɅMɅN DUВΞY (@imAmanDubey) September 29, 2022