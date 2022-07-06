Here's How Cricket Fans Reacted After BCCI Announced Shikhar Dhawan As Captain

The BCCI has announced the 16-member squad for the forthcoming three-match ODI series against the West Indies on Wednesday. Shikar Dhawan has been named as the captain, and Ravindra Jadeja will be the deputy.

As per reports, Regular skipper Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, and Hardik Pandya have all rested for the series.

However, it did not go well with the Indian fans. As soon as the BCCI announced the squad, netizens started trolling the BCCI. A section of fans says that resting senior players and expecting them to perform is not the best way to begin preparations for the 2023 World Cup, and some have trolled BCCI for changing the captain.

''Indian Senior players will Play IPL completely, Will do Ads, Vacation with Family, Ads again, will play few international games, Rest, few games, REST again and than Choke in important games, Will REST again ICT - INDIAN COMEDY TEAM,'' wrote one user

"7th New Captain for India Within a Span of 1 YearThis is Start of a Great Downfall in Indian CricketResting senior players and Expecting them to perform is not the right way to start your preparation for the #WorldCup2023 Well Done #BCCI," wrote another user

Here are the other reactions:

Also Read: BCCI Announces ODI Squad For West Indies

8 captains in last 10 months...😳

Something is wrong with the selection committee...

The main squad is resting too much..#BCCI should now make 2 different teams for white ball and red ball cricket...This is not going to work❌@BCCI https://t.co/PrDJxwyj19 — Ripunjay Mansinghka (@Ripunjay_404) July 6, 2022