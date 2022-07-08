Herbalife Nutrition is official Nutrition Partner for Team India at Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games

Premier global nutrition company, Herbalife Nutrition, has partnered with the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) as the Official Nutrition Partner of Team India for the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022, scheduled from July 28 - August 8, in the English city of Birmingham. This partnership was announced today by Shri Rajeev Mehta, Secretary General, IOA at a grand send-off ceremony organised by the Indian Olympic Association, held in the National Capital. Shri. Anurag Thakur, Hon. Minister for Information & Broadcasting and Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of India, graced the occasion as Chief Guest in wishing luck to the departing Indian athletes and officials.

Close to 35-40 Indian athletes from among the contingent attended the ceremony along with senior IOA delegates and Mr. Ajay Khanna, Senior Vice President and Country Head, Herbalife Nutrition India.

Commenting on this partnership, Mr. Ajay Khanna, Sr. Vice President & Country Head, Herbalife Nutrition India said, “We are delighted to be the official nutrition partner of Team India for the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Our focus is to provide high-quality, science-backed food products to support athletes to achieve their highest level of sports performance. With our proven track record of working with athletes in India and around the world, we look forward to bringing our knowledge and expertise in sports nutrition to the team and supporting them in giving their best performance. We wish Team India good luck and believe that they will make the nation proud.”

Also Read: Adidas Supernova Shoe for Beginner Runners

“Herbalife Nutrition is a trusted global brand that is known for its science-based sports nutrition products. Their deep understanding of the nutritional needs of athletes makes it a partnership of perfect synergy between us and them. We are glad to partner with Herbalife Nutrition once again and extend their expertise to our team to enable them to perform well and return victorious,” said Shri. Rajeev Mehta, Secretary General, Indian Olympic Association on the partnership.

Manika Batra, an Indian Table Tennis player and a Herbalife Nutrition-sponsored athlete since 2018 further added, “I am thrilled to be participating at the Commonwealth Games 2022 and look forward to giving my best performance. Missing out on a medal at the Tokyo Olympics has motivated me even further to perform to the best of my abilities. Additionally, having the Herbalife Nutrition sports nutrition products have also helped me to improve my performance and recover faster through my intense workouts.”

This edition of the Commonwealth Games is historic as they have included women’s cricket, for the very first time. India will see the participation of 215 athletes from 10 different sports including Athletics, Badminton, Boxing, Cycling, Gymnastics, Hockey, Swimming, Table Tennis, Weightlifting, Wrestling, and Para Sports, amongst others.

This partnership was facilitated by IOS Sports & Entertainment, the exclusive commercial partners for Indian Olympic Association (IOA).