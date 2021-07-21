Heated Arguments Between SriLankan Coach, Skipper Losing to India, Video Goes Viral

After losing to India in the second ODI despite being in a winning position, Sri Lanka's head coach Micky Arthur and skipper Dasun Shanaka got into a heated dispute at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. On social media, a video of Sri Lanka's coach and captain bickering on the pitch went viral.

When India's lower-order batsmen Deepak Chahar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar were progressively pulling the game away from Sri Lanka, Arthur became angry and was spotted making animated gestures while sitting in the dressing room.

Even after India won by three wickets, Sri Lanka's head coach maintained the same attitude. Before walking away, Arthur stepped inside the ground and was seen having a furious altercation with Shanaka.