Health Insurance For Athletes To Cover COVID Treatment

In the light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Central government has agreed to expand its medical insurance coverage for athletes by increasing the number of beneficiaries and adding contractual coaches and support staff as of this year.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) announced on Thursday that this decision would expand coverage to over 13,000 athletes, coaches, and support staff. Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said that the safety of athletes, coaches, and support staff is a top priority for his ministry and that the decision is in line with that goal.

"We want to ensure that all our athletes and contractual staff have health cover during these difficult times and even after. They are our national assets," said the Minister.

Both national campers, potential national campers, Khelo India athletes, and junior campers studying at SAI Centres of Excellence around the country will be covered by a Rs 5 lakh insurance policy.

Previously, coverage was restricted to the duration of national camps, but as the coronavirus continues to wreak havoc in the region, it has now been extended to the entire year.