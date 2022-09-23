HCA is Not Responsible For Gymkhana Ground Stampede: Mohammed Azharuddin

Ind Vs AUS T20I: Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) head Mohammad Azharuddin reacted to the stampede at the Secunderabad Gymkhana Ground on Thursday about the sale of tickets for India's third T20 match against Australia. He described the situation at the Gymkhana Ground as "sad" during a press briefing on Friday.

Azharuddin stated that the HCA was not the reason for the stampede and that it was the police's responsibility to provide security there. He stated that if tickets are sold in bulk, police will take action. HCA has taken a variety of precautions regarding the selling of match tickets and covers the medical costs of those hurt in the stampede, said Azharuddin

Online and Offline Ticket Details:

Azharuddin said a total of 11,450 tickets were sold online on Paytm on September 15 and 3,000 tickets were sold offline on September 22. The remaining 6,000 tickets were sold to sponsors, internet stakeholders, and corporates. He said that the contract to sell match tickets online had been given to Paytm and that they had nothing to do with their errors. According to Azharuddin, the rumour that match tickets have been banned is false. He stated that the police are aware of what occurred at the gymkhana during the sale of match tickets.

