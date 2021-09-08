Have You Seen Mohammad Kaif's Nagin Dance to Celebrate India's Win Against England at Oval?

India scripted history by winning the fourth Test match at The Oval. Fans and former cricketers across the world celebrated the victory. India defeated England by 157 runs in the fourth Test. With the victory, the Indian team now leads the series 2-1.

Rohit Sharma scored his maiden overseas century in this match and he also got the man of the match title. India has won the Test match at the Oval for the first time in 50 years.

Former Indian cricketer, Mohammad Kaif, was overjoyed following this victory and showed his joy by performing the 'Nagin Dance.' He posted the video on his social media handles and captioned it, "Anything for an India victory, no matter how awkward." Now, this video has gone viral, and people are enjoying the Nagin dance of Kaif.

भाई लोग आप की फरमाइश पे |



Anything for an India victory, no matter how awkward :) pic.twitter.com/aSgGA1pUQE — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) September 7, 2021

On September 10, the last Test match will be contested in Manchester. England has named a team of 16 players for the fifth and final Test. England's Jos Buttler has rejoined the lineup for the last Test.

