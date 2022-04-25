Have You Seen IPL CSK Team Dancing to Samantha Song?

Tollywood beauty Samantha Ruth Prabhu is on cloud nine as the players of the IPL team Chennai Super Kings danced to the song Two Two Two from her upcoming movie, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The official Instagram handle of CSK shared the video and one could see MS Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo and others shaking their legs to the song. Sharing the video, they wrote, "Kaathuvaakula Konjam to the Superfans!..." Here is the video.

Samantha reacted to the post and wrote, "The best".

Coming to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, she is waiting for the release of her upcoming movie, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The movie is going to hit the theatres on April 28th. Recently, the makers of the movie have released a two-minute video which is quite interesting. Vijay Sethupathi will be seen in the role of Rambo, and Samantha will essay the role of Khatija and Nayanthara as Kanmani. Vijay Sethupathi shares a romantic relationship with both Samantha and Nayanthara. Cricketer Sreesanth also appeared in the teaser. Here is the teaser, just give a look at it.

Also Read: ​KGF Chapter 2 Day 11 Collections: Yash Movie on Box Office Rampage