Have You Seen IPL 2023 Teams New Jersey?

Ten teams will fight in the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League 2023. Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Titans, Lucknow Super Giants, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Punjab Kings are the teams involved.

For the latest edition, Gujarat Titans, Punjab Kings, Lucknow Super Giants, and Mumbai Indians have released their new jerseys. It is yet to know whether the remaining teams will launch the new jersey or they will continue with old jersey.