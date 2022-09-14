Hardik, Rohit Reveal Team India New Jersey For T20 World Cup

Rohit Sharma-led Team India will play a three-match T20I series against Australia and South Africa before T20 World Cup. The BCCI announced India's squad on Monday, and there was another big announcement regarding the T20 World Cup squad.

Rohit will be seen leading the Men in Blue, and speaking of blue, the skipper was joined by Hardik Pandya and his teammates on Tuesday as they teased Team India's new T20 World Cup jersey.

MPL Sports, Team India's official kit partner on Tuesday shared a video and wrote "The game is not really the same without you guys cheering us on! Show your fandom along with @BCCI for the game by sharing your fan moments on". In the viral clip, Rohit, Hardik, and Shreyas Iyer can be seen urging the fans to be a part of the iconic launch.

Also Read: IND W vs ENG W Match Highlights In Pictures: Smriti Mandhana Super Knock Helps India Level Series Against England

However, there was no official confirmation of the new kit's colour or design and launch date