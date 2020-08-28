Hardik Pandya is missing his partner Natasa Stankovic and their little munchkin. Currently, the cricketer is in the UAE with the Mumbai Indians squad ahead of IPL 2020. On Thursday, Hardik shared a photo on his Instagram and captioned it as, 'Watch-u-lookin at?'. In the photo, one could see Hardik and Natasa posing happily for the camera. Both of them looked super stylish. One of the cutest celebrity couples and they share a cool bond. Here is the photo.

A couple of days ago, Hardik shared another photo and captioned it as, "Missing my 2 angels. Blessed to have you both in my life." Here is the post.

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya were blessed with baby boy. Here is a photo in which one could see the cricketer giving roses to his angel. He captioned the photo as, "Roses for my rose. Thank you for giving me the best gift ever."

The Indian all-rounder and Natasa Stankovic, who announced their engagement on 1st January and in May, they said that they were expecting a baby. On May 31st, Hardik announced the news of Natasa's pregnancy and wrote on Instagram, "Natasa and I have had a great journey together and it is just about to get better," Hardik shared a couple of photos and wrote a caption, "Together we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We're thrilled about this new phase of our life and seek your blessings and wishes."

Amid the COVID-19 induced lockdown, Hardik and Natasa have been giving couple goals to their fans by sharing a few photographs and videos of each other, from their cooking together to funny conversations.