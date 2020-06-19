HYDERABAD: Hardik Pandya is enjoying his life during the coronavirus induced lockdown period. Like everyother cricketer, he is also staying at home and is having some gala time with his family. Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic have announced that they are expecting their first child together. Hardik posted a couple of photos on his Instagram and said that, "Natasa and I have had a great journey together and it is just about to get better. Together we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We're thrilled for this new phase of our life and seek your blessings and wishes."

Yesterday, Hardik took to his Instagram and shared a series of photos with Natasa Stankovic. He captioned the photos as, 'Happiness In Life". Both of them looked stylish in a couple of photos. In one of the pictures, Hardik and Natasa were seen donning black coloured photos and they looked damn cool. Here are the photos, just have a look at it.

Natasa also shared a few photos on her Instagram and she wrote as, "You will forever be my always - Hardik Pandya." Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to Natasa Stankovic on January 1 with an Instagram post. Both of them have been sharing photos and videos of each other on social media. Hardik and Natasa enthralled audience by posting some working out together videos and also some of the goofy conversations during the lockdown period. Here is the post made by Natasa. Just have a look at it.