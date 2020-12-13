Hardik Pandya shared an adorable picture on his micro-blogging site. Not only the fans of the team India all-rounder but also others are loving it. He took to his Twitter and shared a photo in which one could see Hardik feeding son Agastya.

After a period of four months, he got to see his son. He was quite occupied with competitive cricket in the last few months. Sharing the pic, he captioned, "From national duty to father duty." Here is the tweet.

From national duty to father duty ❤️ pic.twitter.com/xmdFMljAO1 — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) December 12, 2020

Here are some of the netizens reactions.

Cute 🥰😍 — ♡мυκєѕн²⁸ ʸᵉᵃʳˢ ᵒᶠ ᵛⁱʲᵃʸⁱˢᵐ♡ (@NameIsMukesh) December 12, 2020

Hardik Pandya and Natasa have been blessed with a baby boy on July 30 this year. He had to leave for UAE where the IPL 2020 has been conducted within less than a month. After IPL 2020, he travelled to Australia where he featured in three IDIs and three T20Is.

Recently, we have seen Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya shopping a few baby products in Australia. The store Baby Village took to its social media and shared the photo of Hardik and Virat. Here is the photo.