Is Hardik Pandya Really Taking Over Captaincy From Rohit Sharma?

Hardik Pandya, Team India's all-rounder, is expected to take over the white ball captaincy from Rohit Sharma in the near future, according to reports. Since India's loss in the quarterfinals of the T20 World Cup 2022, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has been discussing the problem.

" We have discussed it with Hardik, and he has asked for some days for a response. No decision has been taken, but we are currently in the thought process," BCCI sources to ANI.

If he gives the go-ahead, the all-rounder will take over as India's captain in ODI and T20 cricket, however, a final decision will be made only after consultation with the newly created senior selection committee. As of now, BCCI has not given any official announcement regarding this report. Let's see how things progress will progress.

A year after Virat Kohli's side was eliminated in the Super 12 stage, Rohit Sharma captained India at the T20 World Cup. India advanced to the Super 12 stage in Australia but was thrashed by England in a one-sided semi-final.

