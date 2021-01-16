Hardik Pandya Father Himanshu Pandya Dies Of Cardiac Arrest

Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya's father Himanshu Pandya died due to cardiac arrest. He suffered heart attack on Saturday morning.

Baroda Cricket Association CEO Shishir Hattangadi said that Krunal has left the Baroda camp of the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20. Speaking to a news agency, Hattangadi said that, "Yes, Krunal Pandya has left the bubble. It is a personal tragedy, Baroda Cricket Association mourns this loss of Hardik and Krunal."

Hardik Pandya returned to India last month. He was not picked for the Test series as he was not ready to bowl lengthy spells.

Hardik and Natasa welcomed a baby boy in August 2020. In one of the interviews, Himanshu said that, "Natasa is a very nice girl, and we have met her in Mumbai on a number of occasions. We knew that they were going on a vacation to Dubai, but had no clue that they were going to get engaged. This took us by surprise. We came to know about it after they got engaged.”

Friends and fans of Hardik mourned the demise of Himanshu Pandya. Here are the tweets.

Heartfelt condolences to the Pandya family. Sad to learn that #hardikpandya #krunalpandya lost their father due to heart attack. Om shanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/lQjfwyppTX — Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani77) January 16, 2021

A legacy breaths his last.. IRREPARABLE void to the Pandya Brothers... Thankyou Himanshu Ji 💐 for giving India 🇮🇳 the new age & Callous men on the Ground...#OmShanti #himanshupandya #HardikPandya #krunalpandya pic.twitter.com/6yw2u62kKH — Syed 🦋🌈🌸 (@the_speaker25) January 16, 2021

The heart of the countrymen is also broken, today Hardik Pandya's father passed away.

The whole country is with you. I sincerely pray to God to grant them salvation#HardikPandya pic.twitter.com/QSTvWQk95d — PN PANDEY #WithFarmers (@Im_PNPANDEY) January 16, 2021