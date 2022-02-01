Hardik Pandya Bares His Heart on India's T20 World Cup Failure Criticism

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 will undoubtedly be a memory for Indian fans since the team was eliminated from the competition after losses to Pakistan and New Zealand.

The supporters, on the other hand, were more dissatisfied with Hardik Pandya's performance. The all-rounder received a lot of flak for his inability to bowl, but he has now opened up and stated that he was chosen for the squad as a batter. He also admitted to bowling in a match when he was not supposed to. He added that he felt he was pointed out because of the entire team's failure.

It should be mentioned that BCCI chief selector Chetan Sharma claimed that Pandya was chosen as an all-rounder and will bowl his quota of four overs on a regular basis.

"Everything seemed to be thrown at me in our World Cup situation. As a batter, I was chosen for the team. I tried so hard to bowl in the first game, but I couldn't. I bowled in the second one even though I wasn't supposed to "Backstage with Boria," said Pandya.