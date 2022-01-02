Harbhajan Singh Wants Web Series or Film to Show his Unseen Side

Harbhajan Singh, the veteran Indian off-spinner who announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in December, has stated that he would want to have a biopic made on his life.

Harbhajan said. "I'd like to have a film or a web series made about my life so that people can see my side of the story, who I am as a man, and what I do."

Speaking about the villain role, Harbhajan Singh said, "I can't specify who the villain in my biography would be." There isn't just one, but many. "

Meanwhile, Harbhajan Singh has stated that certain BCCI authorities and MS Dhoni wanted to remove him from the squad. He also stated that if he had had any backing from management, he would have taken 100-150 more wickets in his career.

Harbhajan Singh, a former Indian off-spinner who made his debut in 1998, played 103 Tests, 236 ODIs, and 28 T20Is for the India National Cricket Team. He was the team's first-choice spinner for a long time, but after the 2011 World Cup, he lost his spot and has only played a few matches since then.