Harbhajan Singh to Turn IPL Coach After Retirement

The veteran off-spinner, Harbhajan Singh, announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Friday (December 24).

He announced his retirement on social video and also posted a video on YouTube. "All good things come to an end and today as I bid adieu to the game that has given me everything in life, I would like to thank everyone who made this 23-year-long journey beautiful and memorable. My heartfelt thank you Grateful" tweeted Harbhajan Singh.

In the IPL, Harbhajan Singh played for Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Chennai Super Kings. After he announced his retirement, a few franchises were in contact with him to appoint him as a coaching staff member.

Based on reports, Harbhajan Singh is likely to join an IPL franchise in the coaching department in IPL 2022.

After this news came out, netizens predicted that Harbhajan Singh may join the Lucknow or Kolkata Knight Riders team.

Let him have the Lucknow team. It will be exciting to see Gambhir, Bhajji, and Goenka play together against CSK One user stated

Hopefully, KKR. His presence in the dressing room was really great, and he certainly helped the players. His bonding with the players and staff was good, wrote another user.