Harbhajan Singh, Geeta Basra Welcomes Second Child; It's A Baby Boy

Harbhajan Singh and his wife Geeta Basra were blessed with a baby boy. The cricketer shared this on Twitter on Saturday. He penned, "Blessed with a baby boy. Shukar aa Tera maalka."

Harbhajan wrote, "A new little hand for us to hold. His love is grand, precious as gold. A wonderful gift, so special and sweet. Our hearts are full, our lives are complete "

"We thank the Almighty for blessing us with a healthy baby boy. Both Geeta and the baby are doing well," he added.

Harbhajan Singh married Geeta Basra in October 2015, and they welcomed their first child, Hinaya, a year later.