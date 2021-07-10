Harbhajan Singh, Geeta Basra Welcomes Second Child; It's A Baby Boy
Harbhajan Singh and his wife Geeta Basra were blessed with a baby boy. The cricketer shared this on Twitter on Saturday. He penned, "Blessed with a baby boy. Shukar aa Tera maalka."
Harbhajan wrote, "A new little hand for us to hold. His love is grand, precious as gold. A wonderful gift, so special and sweet. Our hearts are full, our lives are complete "
Also Read: Wimbledon 2021: Novak Djokovic Beats Denis Shapovalov, Enters Into Finals
"We thank the Almighty for blessing us with a healthy baby boy. Both Geeta and the baby are doing well," he added.
Harbhajan Singh married Geeta Basra in October 2015, and they welcomed their first child, Hinaya, a year later.
Blessed with a Baby boy 💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙 shukar aa Tera maalka 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/dqXOUmuRID
— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 10, 2021