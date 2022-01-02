Harbhajan Singh Drops Bombshell On MS Dhoni, BCCI Officials Over His Team India Ouster

Harbhajan Singh, with 367 international matches under his belt, was India's finest spinner for a long time. Due to a lack of chances and his age catching up with him, the 41-year-old declared his retirement from all forms of competitive cricket in December.

As he enters a new chapter in his life, Harbhajan Singh makes some shocking revelations about his Indian cricket career. The veteran cricketer said that MS Dhoni and some BCCI officials were the reasons for his ouster from Team India.

"Luck has always been on my side. Just a few external circumstances were not on my side, and they may have been utterly against me. I was 31 when I collected 400 wickets, and if I had played another 4-5 years, maintaining the standards I set for myself in mind, I am confident that I would have taken another 100-150 wickets, if not more, "Harbhajan said.

"Yes, MS Dhoni was the captain at the time, but I believe this was above Dhoni's head. Some BCCI officials were engaged in this to some extent, and they didn't want me. The captain may have backed that, but a captain can never be above the BCCI. The BCCI authorities have always been more important than the captain, coach, or squad, "he said.

The Punjab spinner was also disappointed not to be given a farewell match like other greats before him. Every player wants to retire in an India shirt, but luck isn't always on your side, and occasionally what you hope for doesn't come true. Bhajji remarked, "The great names you've taken, like VVS Laxman, Rahul Dravid, Virender Sehwag, and many more who retired later, didn't have the chance."