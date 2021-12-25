Is Harbhajan Joining Politics? Here's The Truth

A day after announcing his retirement from all forms of cricket, Harbhajan Singh stated that he is ready to serve Punjab in any manner, even through politics.

In response to speculation that Harbhajan Singh will enter politics, he stated, "I know politicians from every party. If I decide to join a party, I will make an announcement beforehand. "

"I will serve Punjab through politics or something else; no choice has been made yet," says Harbhajan Singh.

Previously, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu had uploaded a photo of himself with Harbhajan Singh with the caption: "Picture loaded with possibilities... Bhajji is the shining star.

Picture loaded with possibilities …. With Bhajji the shining star pic.twitter.com/5TWhPzFpNl — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) December 15, 2021

That picture created rumors that he will join the party. The cricketer stated that he has yet to make a decision on the topic.

To be honest, I'm not sure what's in store for me. I only need a few days to decide which route I want to take, Harbhajan Singh added