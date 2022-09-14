Happy Birthday SuryaKumar Yadav Best Records in Career Till Date

Happy Birthday SuryaKumar Yadav: India batsmen Surya Kumar Yadav is celebrating his 32nd birthday today ( September 14). The right-handed batsman is one of the most loved domestic cricketers. He came into light in IPL 2014, when he batted in the lower order for Kolkata Knight Riders, playing cameo innings at no. 6 or 7 with innovative strokes on both sides of the wicket. He then joined the Mumbai Indians in 2018, where he has established himself as a staple and a big cause for the team's back-to-back IPL wins in 2019 and 2020.

Since then, he has made his debut for the Indian side in white ball cricket and has established himself as an unstoppable batter in the T20 format. In fact, many believe him to be India's finest batsman in the game's shortest format.

Suryakumar Yadav's records:

1. Surya Kumar Yadav made his T20I debut on March 14, 2021, against England. In his first match of the first ball, he hit a boundary and created a record. He was the first person to start a match with a boundary in T20

2. He smashed his maiden half-century in July 2021 against Sri Lanka

3. In July 2022, he hit 100 against England. He scored 117 runs off the balls.

Also Read: IND vs AUS 2022: Star Australian Players to Miss T20I Series

4. He becomes the fifth cricketer to smash a century in T20 Cricket

5. So far, SuryakUmar Yadav has played 13 ODIs and scored 340 runs and 811 runs in 28 T20I