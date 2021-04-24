Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar: Best Quotes By Master Blaster

Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar. Master Blaster, God Of Cricket, India’s Cricket Icon..there are so many ways in which Sachin is referred to by fans and colleagues. But one thing is sure--Sachin Tendulkar has changed the face of the game for Indian fans and become an inspiration for many aspiring cricket players.

Sachin was also a key player in the 2011 Cricket World Cup, which was his sixth World Cup appearance. ‘Playing It My Way’ is the autobiography of Sachin Tendulkar. The book is about Sachin’s early life and International career

Today is the birthday of Sachin Tendulkar. On his special day, fans, cricket players are pouring in wishes. Social media pages are flooded with wishes for the cricketer.

India’s God of Cricket Sachin Tendulkar, who is recovering at home after spending six days at hospital because of Covid-19 turns 48 today (April 24).

Here are some best quotes by Sachin Tendulkar