Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar: Best Quotes By Master Blaster
Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar. Master Blaster, God Of Cricket, India’s Cricket Icon..there are so many ways in which Sachin is referred to by fans and colleagues. But one thing is sure--Sachin Tendulkar has changed the face of the game for Indian fans and become an inspiration for many aspiring cricket players.
Sachin was also a key player in the 2011 Cricket World Cup, which was his sixth World Cup appearance. ‘Playing It My Way’ is the autobiography of Sachin Tendulkar. The book is about Sachin’s early life and International career
Today is the birthday of Sachin Tendulkar. On his special day, fans, cricket players are pouring in wishes. Social media pages are flooded with wishes for the cricketer.
India’s God of Cricket Sachin Tendulkar, who is recovering at home after spending six days at hospital because of Covid-19 turns 48 today (April 24).
Here are some best quotes by Sachin Tendulkar
“The balance between aggression and caution was crucial”
“When trying to save a match, the important thing is to set small targets. These can be as little as batting the next five overs, or the next hour, or even a session. If a wicket doesn’t fall for close to a session, the opposition, however much they are in control, are bound to feel pressure. Time was gradually running out for England and restlessness was creeping in.”
“A champion team needs only a small window of opportunity to stage a fightback, something I had learnt over the years.”
“If you remain humble, people will give you love and respect even after you have finished with the game.”
“Chase your dreams .... but make sure you don't find shortcuts ....”
“If Destiny throws a stone at you, don't let it become a millstone. Make it into a milestone.”
“The key to handling pressure situations like these is to keep yourself steady, follow your instincts and think clearly.”