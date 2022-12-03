Happy Birthday Mithali Raj: Interesting Facts About Former Indian Women’sTeam Skipper

Former Indian Women's Team Captain Mithali Dorai Raj is celebrating her 40th birthday today ( December 2, 2022). Mithali Raj is widely considered one of the best hitters of all time and the leading run-scorer in women's international cricket. Mithali holds several international cricket records. Cricketers and her fans around the world send wishes to her on social media.

Here are some interesting facts about Mithali Raj:

Mithali Raj, also known as the "Lady Tendulkar" of the Indian Women's Cricket Team

Mithali Raj is the leading run-scorer in all three formats of women's international cricket. She has scored over 7,000 runs in WODI and also holds the record for the most consecutive fifties, with seven half-centuries in seven innings.

She received the Arjuna Award in 2003. She was also awarded the Padma Shri and Khel Ratna in 2015 and 2021, respectively.

She has the longest career in women's ODI cricket and the second-longest in women's Test cricket (19y262d).

Mithali Raj is the first Indian and the sixth woman in cricket history to score over 1000 runs in a World Cup.

