Happy Birthday Mithali Raj! Have You Watched This Short Film Dedicated To The Iconic Cricketer?

The relatively lesser talked about Indian cricket team skipper Mithali Raj is celebrating her birthday today. While we wish her the best of the year ahead, we would also take this opportunity to offer a salute to the iconic woman who is a true daughter of the soil. Born on December 3, 1992, Mithali has taken Indian women's cricket to record highs, and it assumes significance in the wake of the stature of cricket in our country. Moreover, she is the youngest cricketer to score a century in ODIs and further holds the record for hitting a ton in her debut match itself.

Despite the success of the likes of Mithali, even in the 21st century patriarchy is deep rooted in our society. When it comes to the choice of having a child in India, parents still wish to have a son, despite women making their mark equally in every field. Drawing attention to this age-old problem, independent filmmaker Nishant Shekhar has directed a short film 'The Wish'.

The film is dedicated to the iconic cricketer, who has recently conferred the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, becoming the first Indian woman cricketer to receive this honour. Released on YouTube, The Wish is a five-minute short film. In a very sensible manner, it addresses the issue of gender discrimination and the desire for a male child in society.

There is no doubt - if we worship the likes of Tendulkar, Dada, or Dhoni, we should have no less reverence for a daughter who could be Mithali.