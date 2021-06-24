Happy Birthday Lionel Messi: Things Every Fan Must Know About The GOAT of Soccer

The Argentinean footballer Lionel Messi celebrates his birthday today. One of the greatest players in history, this soccer star has some of the best records under his belt. Messi already has 34 titles which are the most in history, most goals that are 672 and the highest number of assists – 288. This is not even the complete list of the Barcelona player’s records.

As the soccer star celebrates his 34th birthday today, let us take a look at some of his career’s best. Here we go!

- This Barcelona star is the youngest player to score 100 goals for his team. He completed this record-breaking number back in 2010 when he was just 22 years old. He went on to become the youngest player to score 200 goals for Barcelona.

- In 2012, Messi scored 91 goals which are the highest for any player in a year. It was 79 for Barcelona and 12 for Argentina. With Barça, it was in different leagues (59 during La Liga, 13 goals in the Champions League, 5 in the Copa del Rey and 2 during the Spanish Super Cup).

- Messi is the only player to receive the Ballon d’Or award for 6 years. He won it in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015 and 2019. After him comes Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo with five awards.

- He even won 6 golden shoes. That is in 2009-10, 2011-12, 2012-13, 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons, the highest number of wins ever.

- In the course of his career, Messi has won the FIFA World Player, Pichichi Trophy, Ballon d’Orb and Golden Boot awards. He is the only player ever to receive all these prestigious awards in a single season – 2009 to 2010.

- He is the player with the most trophies with Barcelona. He has 10 La Liga titles and four UEFA champion League wins under his belt. It is the most for a player with a single club.