Happy Birthday King Kohli Rare Pics

Virat Kohli celebrates his 34th birthday today, and his wife, actress Anushka Sharma, picked unseen pictures to wish him a happy birthday.

Anushka Sharma posted a handful of images of Virat Kohli on her Instagram account on Saturday, writing, "Because it's your birthday, I obviously picked your best angles and shots for this post. I love you in every way, shape, and form."

Virat may be seen in a variety of funny angles in the photographs. In one of the pictures Virat Kohli is seen with his daughter Vamika, however, Anushka covered her daughter's face with a heart.

Anushka Sharma frequently posts images of her husband Virat Kohli on her Instagram account, usually praising and inspiring him for his numerous accomplishments as a cricketer, father, and husband. Anushka Sharma married Virat Kohli in 2017 and they welcomes a baby girl, Vamika in January 2021.

