Happy 4 Million To Us: Dhanashree Verma Chahal Instagram Fame Soars

indian team leg-spinner and Royal Challengers Bangalore player Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma, shared a photo on Instagram on Wednesday (June 9) to celebrate 4 million Instagram followers. Dhanashree was photographed in an RCB jersey at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad after a match during the Indian Premier League's 14th edition (IPL).

She wrote, "Happy 4 Million to us. Happy to have you here and would like to make it worth your time. Your constant comments, appreciation, likes, and sharing of my content is what made me so strong in the world of social media."

Chahal's wife then went on to say something else to her supporters, saying, "Will be posting something epic tomorrow and would love to see you guys do a remix reel with me.No cakes no fancy balloons to show my gratitude just requesting all of you to stay safe.Jaan hai toh jahaan hai"



Chahal is gearing up for matches in July when India travels to Sri Lanka for three ODIs and T20Is, led by Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan and with former India captain Rahul Dravid as head coach.