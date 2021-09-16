Hanuma Vihari Severs Ties With AP, to Play for Hyderabad Team

Hanuma Vihari, India's middle-order batsman, obtained a 'No Objection Certificate' from the Andhra Cricket Association on Wednesday and will play for Hyderabad again in the forthcoming domestic season.

The 27-year-old, who has represented Andhra for the previous five years, issued a statement claiming he will play domestic cricket for Hyderabad.

Hanuma Vihari shared this news on Twitter and wrote, "I am taking this opportunity to inform everyone that I am parting ways with the Andhra Cricket Association on good terms. I have had the privilege to captain and represent Andhra for the past five years."

"We have blossomed into a team that we can be proud of and I hereby thank all my teammates, coaches, and office-bearers of the Association for the constant support," Vihari said in a statement.

"I will be part of the Hyderabad Cricket Association from the coming season."

Vihari shifted to Andhra Pradesh from Hyderabad in the 2015 season, to improved his chances, and went on to play for India in Test matches as well.

Hanuma Vihari was selected for the England Test series but he was confined to the bench. Till now, Hanuma Vihari has played 12 Test matches and scored 624 runs.