Hanuma Vihari Reaches Out To Ease Burden Of COVID Patients

Hanuma Vihari, the Indian Test batsman and captain of the Andhra Ranji Trophy, has expressed regret for not foreseeing such a dire need for hospital beds. He offered to assist because he was upset about the disastrous situation.

To help Covid patients, Hanuma Vihari formed a network with his friends. Beds, oxygen tanks, and plasma therapy facilities are available. Vihari, who is currently playing county cricket in England, has been worried about the plight of Indians. Vihari gathered a group of 100 volunteers from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka.

The increase in deaths and cases during the pandemic's second wave has resulted in an unprecedented health crisis. Social media is serving as an important tool for seeking and providing emergency assistance. Many Indian cricketers have contributed in various ways, ranging from financial contributions to assisting people in obtaining critical medical treatment.

"I'm not looking to glorify myself. I'm doing it intending to assist people on the ground who need all the assistance in these trying times. It's just the beginning."

"I started as one and now, thanks to my social media following, we have a large number of friends on various platforms. I give them requests and they look for them. If any suggestions or social media posts are required, I chip in," said Vihari

Vihari added, "My volunteer team includes my wife, sister, and a few of my Andhra teammates. It's so encouraging to see how supportive they are."