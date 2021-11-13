Hanuma Vihari Ignored For New Zealand Series, Added To India A Squad For South Africa Tour

Hanuma Vihari, who was left out of India's Test selection for the home series against New Zealand, will go to South Africa with the India 'A' team.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has named Hanuma Vihari to India A team for their November-December tour of South Africa, which will include three four-day matches.

Vihari's late selection came just hours after he was not selected in the Test team to face New Zealand at home.

Hanuma Vihari's omission from the Test squad drew a lot of attention because the India batter had last played for the senior national team in the dramatic draw in the Sydney Test. Vihari overcame a hamstring strain to hit a match-saving 23 runs off 161 balls against Australia.

Also Read: Wasim Jaffer's Hilarious Take on Australia Entering T20 World Cup Final Sparks Meme Fest

Vihari was unable to play the fourth and final Test due to injury, which India went on to win and make history. Vihari has not appeared in a Test for India since then. He was named to the England Test team but did not play in the series.

Earlier, many fans had questioned Vihari's absence, and it has since been revealed that the player was dropped from the Test team despite being fully fit.

India A squad:

Priyank Panchal (Captain), Hanuma Vihari, Prithvi Shaw, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Devdutt Padikkal, Sarfaraz Khan, Baba Aparajith, Upendra Yadav (wicket-keeper), K. Gowtham, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Umran Malik, Ishan Porel, Arzan Nagwaswalla