Gutta Jwala Helps Hyderabad Woman Cricketer's Family In COVID Crisis

Gutta Jwala is a firebrand in the world of badminton. However, most people are unaware that she possesses a great deal of humanity. If she hears that someone is in need, she always steps forward to help. Knowing that a Hyderabad-based cricketer had recently been in trouble. Without any delay, she tweeted to KCR and asked her friends to help.

Jwala tweeted to KTR that Sravanti Naidu, a former Indian women's cricketer, was in trouble and that her parents had been infected with corona and she had already spent Rs 16 lakhs on the procedure, but the doctors wanted more money, and that she needed support.

In a matter of seconds, the tweet went viral. It drew the attention of a slew of celebrities. Hanuma Vihari, an Indian cricketer who has been assisting in the name of charity, also replied quickly. He said that he would assist.

Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) decided to grant Rs 3 lakh to former Indian women's cricketer SK Sravanti Naidu. Sravanti's parents are reportedly undergoing treatment for corona infection in the hospital. The HCA announced support for the care of Sravanti's parents after learning of the situation.

Jwala's attempt was successful... and everyone rushed to help her.