Guntur: 2024 Olympics Is Our Next Target, Says Thomas Cup Winner Kidambi Srikanth

Guntur: Andhra Pradesh Badminton Association officials and other sportspersons have congratulated the Thomas Cup winner and World Champion Silver medalist, Kidambi Srikanth.

Speaking there, Srikanth said that "Winning the Thomas Cup after 73 years is a special moment for me, and we won the title with team effort. My future endeavors are to do well in the upcoming Common Wealth Games, Asian Games, and 2024 Olympics.

He also felt that competition in badminton has increased across the world. My parents and family support were always there for me in the chase of winning the games for the nation."

