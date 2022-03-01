This Gujarat Titans Player Pulls Out Of IPL 2022

The news is shocking news for Gujarat Titans teams and their fans ahead of IPL 2022. England starter Jason Roy has decided to withdraw. At the IPL 2022 mega auction, Jason Roy was purchased by the Gujarat Titans for Rs 2 crore.

The Titans have yet to find a replacement for Roy, who claimed bio-bubble fatigue as the reason for his absence.

If Roy has to stay in the bio-bubble, he would most likely need to be away from his family. The tournament is set to begin on March 26 and conclude on May 29.

Jason Roy previously represented Gujarat Lions (2017), Delhi Daredevils (2018), and Sunrisers Hyderabad (2021). He didn't sell in the 2021 auction, but he was recruited in as a substitute for Australia allrounder Mitchell Marsh.

Roy has scored 329 runs in 13 IPL matches at an average of 29.90 and a strike rate of 129.01, including two half-centuries in his Daredevils and Sunrisers debuts.

The IPL 2022 will feature ten teams and will be held in Mumbai and Pune during the league phase.