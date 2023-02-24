Gujarat Titans Player Costliest Pick In TNPL Auction

The Tamil Nadu Premier League auction (TNPL) is a 2 day event being held at Mahablipuram. During the first six seasons of the tournament, the state association held a draught. However, the seventh edition was auctioned off.

On the first day of the auction, Sai Sudharsan made history by signing with Lyca Kovai Kings for a whopping Rs 21.6 lakh. During the auction, the left-handed batsman was in high demand, and Lyca placed the winning bid. Sudharsan set a new record after joining Lyca, and the youngster will earn more money in TNPL than in IPL.

Sai Sudharsan signed with Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans at his base price. He scored 145 runs in five matches this season. He had one half-century to his name. Sudharsan will play an important role for his TNPL team, despite not being a regular in GT's final XI.

Aside from Sudharsan, R Sai Kishore made a significant profit by joining Tiruppur Tamizhans for Rs 13 lakh. Murugan Ashwin earned a large sum when he was signed by Madurai Panthers for Rs 6.40 lakh. Nellai Royal Kings signed Arun Karthik for Rs 12 lakh.