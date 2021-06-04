Gujarat Honours Irfan Pathan For Doing His Bit During COVID

In these incredibly tough times, a bunch of cricketers and well-known figures have stepped forward to help India in whatever capacity they can. One of the players that have gone out of his way to assist his fellow countrymen in whatever manner they can is Irfan Pathan.

Indian cricketers Irfan Pathan and his elder brother Yusuf Pathan, both Covid-19 survivors, have launched a number of measures in recent months and have left no stone unturned to assist people in need.

Also Read: David Warner-Candice Love Story

Earlier this year, the brothers reached out to the needy by supplying free meals to the people of Vadodara and South Delhi, and they also gave masks and other vital supplies to police officers who worked hard in their home city even during the peak of the pandemic.

Under the Mehmoodkhan S Pathan Charitable Trust, the Pathan brothers, who own the Cricket Academy of Pathans (CAP), recently contributed ration to meet the needs of over 90,000 families as well as delivered several batches of oxygen concentrators.

Such excellent work merits acknowledgment which Irfan Pathan received from the Gujarat government, which honored him for a list of his noble actions during such times. The former India player hailed Gujarat Governor Vijay Rupani on Twitter.