Gujarat Elections: Ravindra Jadeja Campaigns For Wife, Cricket Fans Troll

Ravindra Jadeja, the injured India all-rounder, has been criticised and trolled on social media after photos and videos of him campaigning for his wife and BJP candidate Rivaba Jadeja went viral.

Earlier this month, the Bhartiya Janata Party announced the first list of candidates for the Gujarat assembly elections in 2022, which contained the name of Ravindra Jadeja's wife, Rivaba, who would contest from the Jamnagar (North) constituency. She joined the BJP in 2019 and was given a ticket for the next Assembly election.

On Friday, Jadeja was observed taking part in a roadshow to promote his wife's name and the political party ahead of the state Assembly elections. Jadeja stood in an open jeep, waving his hands and saluting the throng in his hometown of Jamnagar, as hundreds of BJP supporters marched beside him on bikes, automobiles, and foot.

Earlier, Rivaba shared a new poster of her husband, cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, wearing the Indian cricket team shirt on her campaign posters.

The posters and videos went viral on Twitter, and fans on social media said that Ravindra Jadeja missed out on the Bangladesh series due to election campaign rallies and also questioned whether a centrally contracted player was allowed to do this.

Here are the Tweets:

Ravindra Jadeja ruled out of the odi series against Bangladesh due to election campaigning and rallies 🤡 #Shame #BCCI election is a first priority for modern cricketer not a country 😰😰 — NB (@NBNILESH16) November 26, 2022

- If Jadeja is injured why isn't he in NCC or any other rehab? - How has BCCI allowed an active ICT and IPL player to canvass in politics? - Is BCCI a puppet of the government? Can someone answer these questions please 🙏#jadeja — Tiru@18 (@tirumalaraoch1) November 26, 2022

Just think for a moment if Jadeja was campaigning for @INCIndia by skipping Bangladesh test series.... He is immune from criticism now that he is campaigning for @BJP4India

Spineless @BCCI #GujaratElections — VVV (@VijayVinceVahid) November 26, 2022

I love this Not this

Jadeja 😍 politician 😡 pic.twitter.com/v5s9fBLhuO — ,, (@alonesubash18) November 26, 2022

