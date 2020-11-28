Guess The Price Of Diego Maradona’s Jersey!

The football legend, Diego Maradona passed away recently. His famous ‘Hand of God’ jersey that he wore in a match against England can possibly go to a value of $2 million. Anyone who wishes to buy this jersey would probably have to make a deal with England international Steve Hodge.

The ‘Hand of God’ jersey was with former England international Steve Hodge. Hodge shared that Maradona and he had exchanged their jerseys at the quarter-final match of World Cup 1986. Now it has been kept on display at the England's National Football Museum in Manchester.

It was revealed by David Amerman of Goldin Auction that the shirt could actually be valued at a rate as high as $2million. It is a possibility that the owner is willing to give the jersey at $2million price.

Soccer is an extremely famous sport and it is a known fact that the fans of this sport can be really passionate. It was also revealed by David Amerman that Maradona memorabilia from his early days can also have a double value today.

The price for rookie cards can have a double price value now then the ‘Hand of God’ jersey being bought at $2million can also happen. If both the buyer and seller agrees then this deal could definitely take place.