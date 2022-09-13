The Grid Fight is Heating Up!

Delhi: Royal Enfield is all set for an adrenaline filled race weekend with the highly anticipated season 2 of the JK Tyre presents Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup 2022. In line with its ‘Pure Sport’ philosophy, Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup is a unique racing format in India aimed at building accessible entry into track-racing for new entrants as well as experienced racers. A final grid of 25 racers qualified for the races, including 10 professional and 15 amateurs under this year’s ‘Pro-Am Series’ format, with Anish Shetty ready to defend his Championship title from the previous season. The rider selection this year indicates a close competition between the shortlisted racers, and will witness some nail-biting racing action in the first round of the season on September 15-18, 2022.

While the first season saw an overwhelming response from racing enthusiasts across the country, the second season of the Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup promises to be even more exciting. From an application list of close to 500 aspirants, 100 racers were shortlisted and invited to Coimbatore for the selection on August 12, 2022. After a gruelling selection process, 25 fastest racers were shortlisted from the 100 for the final grid. Under the ‘Pro-Am Series’ format this year, 10 professional and 15 amatuer racers will compete over three rounds (10 races) of the Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup 2022, part of the JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship (JK-NRC) and the championship winners will take home the prestigious Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup.

This all-new season witnessed participation from racers across the country exuding their passion for motorcycling and a testament to the growing popularity of motorsports in India. With over 70 percent of shortlisted candidates hailing from Southern India, the final selection round saw highest participation from Tamil Nadu.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2022: Ranveer Singh Is All Set To Cheer For His Favourite Sporting Event

Season 1 champion Anish Shetty is back with his closest competition from last year, Allwin Xavier, and they will be accompanied by 21-year-old Anfal Akdhar, the youngest racer among the lot, competing under ‘Professional’ category. Another interesting contender is Naresh Shobha Kaname, from Latur, Maharashtra, a farmer and mechanical engineer by profession, is also a passionate racer, who will be showcasing his racing skills on track. He will be competing against another 21-year old BBA aspirant - Reddy Manvinth, amongst other racers, proving that passion for motorsport goes beyond one’s age or background.

The 25 racers will be competing on the Continental GT-R650, which has been enhanced by Harris Performance this year. With bespoke clip-on aluminium handlebars and rear set footpegs tailor-made for the race-ready motorcycle, the Continental GT-R650 offers a Pure Racing experience. The Continental GT-R650 also sports enhanced soft compound race tyres by JK Tyre to enable the racers to have better control of the motorcycle on the race track. With minimalistic, yet purpose-built performance enhancements which offer an un-intimidating, agile and spirited performance on track.