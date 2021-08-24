Google Doodle Brings Champion Island Games To Celebrate Tokyo Paralympics

The Doodle Champion Island Games have returned as Google Doodle to celebrate the start of the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 today. This series of games was introduced in July to commemorate the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

"Welcome back to the Doodle Champion Island Games! "Re-join calico athlete Lucky as she explores Doodle Champion Island even more in the coming weeks: a world filled with seven sports mini-games, legendary opponents, dozens of daring side missions, and a few new (and old) friends, "Google Doodle stated on its page.

This time, however, there is something new, as described by Google Doodle on their page, "Lookout for additional levels and brand new side missions!" You can even watch what happens to our favorite feline if you are one of the fortunate few who gather every scroll. "

All you have to do is click on today's Google Doodle, and it will take you to the Doodle Champion Island Games page.

The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games starts from August 24 and ends on September 5, 2021.