Good News Naomi Osaka To Play Tokyo Olympics, But Pulls Out of Wimbledon 2021

It is known that Rafael Nadal recently announced that he was going to withdraw from Wimbledon stating that he wanted some time to prepare his body to play longer. In a latest development, four-time grand slam champion Naomi Osaka who recently pulled out of French Open for wanting to skip the mandatory post match press conference citing depression, has also withdrawn from the upcoming Wimbledon 2021.

Naomi Osaka is all set to give Wimbledon 2021 a skip. However, the good news for her fans is that she will play the Tokyo Olympics which will take place in Japan between June 28 to July 11, 2021.

A statement released by Stuart Duguid, the tennis star's agent, read, "“Naomi won't be playing Wimbledon this year. She is taking some personal time with friends and family. She will be ready for the Olympics and is excited to play in front of her home fans.”