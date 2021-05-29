Good News: IPL 2021 To Resume In UAE

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) determined at its Special General Meeting (SGM) that the unfinished portion of the Indian Premier League 2021 will be held in the United Arab Emirates.

The BCCI has agreed to shift the remaining 31 IPL games to the UAE, due to severe weather in India during September-October, when it wishes to host the games.

The BCCI has also agreed to ask the International Cricket Council for more time to host the T20 World Cup in India. The ICC will meet on June 1 to decide on the topic. However, the international body may have to postpone its decision on relocating the event from October 18 to November 15 due to BCCI's request. The BCCI is expected to explore at all options for hosting it in India.

The decision to hold the IPL in the UAE was widely anticipated. The BCCI already has an informal arrangement with the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) in the UAE, as previously reported.

It is known that the IPL 13th season was suspended after several players tested positive for Covid19 despite the bio-bubble format.