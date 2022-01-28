Good News For CSK Fans, MS Dhoni Will Be Chennai Super Kings Captain

Chennai Super Kings have begun preparations for the upcoming mega auction which will take place in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13.

Ahead of the auction, the CSK team had retained Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Ruthuraj Gaikwad, and Moeen Ali. After Dhoni gave top retention place to Ravindra Jadeja, a few cricket critics said that the CSK team was a bit forward in building the team's future.

After that, there were numerous speculations on social media that Ravindra Jadeja will be the captain for the IPL 2022 season.

Giving clarity on all these speculations, a CSK official said to Insidesport that there have been no conversations on the topic. When the time comes, we will cross the bridge. Our captain is Dhoni. He is CSK's first player, and he will make the decision to retire when the time comes. We are currently concentrating on the auction.

"He gave up the top retention place to Jadeja and has always been one of the first to arrive at CSK training. He is in good form and has guided the team to another title. Why would he retire in the middle of the season? All of those talks will take place at the appropriate moment. Right now, his primary focus is on the auction," the CSK official added.

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni is in Chennai planning for the IPL 2022 auctions and will be there for a fortnight. He is expected to attend the auction, which is set to take place in Bengaluru.