Golf Player Tiger Woods Hurt In Car Mishap, Hospitalized

Golf player Tiger Woods got into a car accident in Los Angeles County on Tuesday. He was immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The car that he was driving met with an accident and he was the only passenger in it. According to the local Sheriff, Woods was admitted to a hospital and is undergoing treatment for his injuries. It was reported that the injuries were fairly serious, but are not life threatening.

The accident happened when the car that Woods was travelling in, toppled over. After the accident, Woods was rescued from the rubble using an axe. He remained calm until help arrived and was not panicking about the injuries. Woods injured both his legs in the accident. Some reports suggest that the Golfer was under the influence of alcohol while he was driving.

The PGA Tour released a statement regarding Woods and posted the same on Twitter. “We have been made aware of Tiger Woods’ car accident today. We are awaiting further information when he comes out of the surgery. On behalf of the PGA tours and our players, Tiger is in our prayers and will have our full support as he recovers,” read the statement.

Meanwhile the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s department also released their statement. “Tiger Woods was extricated from the wreck with the Jaws of Life by the Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics, and then transported to a local hospital. The traffic investigation is being conducted by investigators from the LASD Lomita Station.”