Golden Globes 2023: David Warner, VVS Laxman and Other Cricket Players Congratulate RRR Team

SS Rajamuli's film RRR made India proud today. Naatu Naatu song from RRR made history. The song, which is well-known across the world, won the coveted Golden Globe Award in the Best Original Score category in 2023. To become the first Asian song to win, it had to overcome Taylor Swift's 'Carolina' from Where The Crawdads Sing, 'Ciao Papa' from Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, Lady Gaga's 'Hold My Hand' from Top Gun: Maverick, and Rihanna's 'Lift Me Up' from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Cricketers David Warner, VVS Laxman, and the IPL franchise congratulated the RRR team for the prestigious award.

Here are the tweets:

Congratulations to @mmkeeravaani, @ssrajamouli and lyricist Chandrabose garu and the entire team that created this wonderful song Naatu Naatu which has made every Indian proud by winning the #GoldenGlobes2023 . Not to forget @tarak9999 and @AlwaysRamCharan for their great dance https://t.co/Pkr7uDoygQ — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 11, 2023

